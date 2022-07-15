this shit is GREAT. felt very happy n chill and the taste is spot on. i couldn't exactly put my finger on what it tasted like when i first smoked it, but it tasted like expensive vanilla. watched breaking bad after smoking this and was generally sleepy n relaxed. this is definitely an at night strain, it had me in a different universe after only smoking 0.5g. felt a bit tingly too but it wasn't overwhelming like other times i've felt that. i don't rlly like the tingly feeling, but this was nice. (⁠^⁠～⁠^⁠;⁠)⁠ゞ