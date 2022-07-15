Russian Creme reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Russian Creme.
Russian Creme strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Russian Creme strain flavors
Russian Creme strain helps with
- 61% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Russian Creme reviews
y........n
July 15, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Texts sent to friend post first taste.... This Russian creme is like an immediate chill pill Dude I feel zero pain after 72 hours of moving, cleaning, driving, and busting my knee on a U Haul truck bumper Yet I’m not sleepy Bromingo. I may be writing my first Leafly review [END SCENE]
t........e
March 5, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I was told this was a Sativa, but the way I mommy whole body ceased to be hyper and was extremely relaxed after hitting my bong said otherwise. Definitely a good strain to smoke when you’re feeling low or too pressured. ( PS I typed this the morning after and I’m still a lil high)
8........5
May 26, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
The effects hit you immediately. Very pungent smell and very flavorful taste. My favorite strain. 10/10
r........a
January 5, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Slow to set in. Smells a bit lemony and a bit like blue cheese. Sort of a weird/unfavorable combination. But! it tastes like milk- cool, mellow, and ever so slightly sweet. The gentle flavor lingers on the tongue. It has this ability to cut the strings of my anxiety and physical tension, making me feel relaxed and bodily heavy. I just feel chill af with this strain. Love it.
s........s
February 18, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
this shit is GREAT. felt very happy n chill and the taste is spot on. i couldn't exactly put my finger on what it tasted like when i first smoked it, but it tasted like expensive vanilla. watched breaking bad after smoking this and was generally sleepy n relaxed. this is definitely an at night strain, it had me in a different universe after only smoking 0.5g. felt a bit tingly too but it wasn't overwhelming like other times i've felt that. i don't rlly like the tingly feeling, but this was nice. (^～^;)ゞ
i........g
October 13, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
First time trying and….LOVE IT Just got a chance to try this one today. It’s got a woodsy taste with a hint of vanilla. Gives you a full body high with a calming vibe. Pretty focused with a good bit of getting distracted. A lot of distractions while smoking this strain. I put this on a level of Bruce Banner, because I haven’t smoked Incredible Hulk yet. Most definitely in my top 5, easily top 10 best strains you ever want to smoke. -A.C.E.
l........t
March 20, 2023
Relaxed
Genuinely one of my favorite strains- I deal with anxiety and this brings me down without putting me to sleep.
v........g
September 4, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
After 4 or 5 tokes I had to put it down because I was already high. Tastes good and get the job don if you’re looking for bang for buck this indica had me like oh shit I have to put this down