Ruthless OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ruthless OG.
Ruthless OG strain effects
Ruthless OG strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ruthless OG reviews
e........6
July 14, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Didn’t mind the taste. Took it in the AM in a micro capsule right before a long road trip. Took away pain and stiffness, later in the day I took more and I felt more of a head buzz which I did not appreciate. It’s 2:30 and I’m awake … so calming but not sleep aid enough for me.
t........o
May 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
I really enjoy this strain, the most noticeable effect is the tingly body high but mental relaxing. downside is this strain causes a lot coughing, so much I have cracked a rip from taking a bong hit from, Ruth is lovely but she makes me cough lol
S........s
October 9, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
I am more of a insecure kind of person. Really I’m more of a insecure kind of shit stop. Ok I meant to say Indica. This shit has me not knowing what it is I’m actually doing but I feel great and it’s awesome and Im like how’s the ground down there. Anybody want any pizza
h........3
July 3, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Smooth taste. Strong smell. Excellent buzz.
O........g
February 21, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Very loud and has a sweet scent. It breaks down smoothly with your fingers. Smokes in a bunt or bong and the high lasts around 45 mins to an hr depending on your tolerance.
c........2
November 27, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Just tried some that I was supplying. I got the hint of chem and pine not 100 percent best tasting. However the effects where nice. Quick burst of energy made the xmas lights throughout my new home very nice after 2 hours the indica part of this hybrid crept in and nice pain free sleep for sure.
r........4
January 16, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
Made me laugh at everything and took minor pain away
C........0
July 19, 2021
It makes me horny