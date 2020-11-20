S5 Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain S5 Haze.
S5 Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
3 people reported 22 effects
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Giggly
66% of people report feeling giggly
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
33% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
33% of people say it helps with headache
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety