S5 Haze is a wonderful strain from Holland, but there is some mystery behind its genetics. It’s believed to be a cross of two haze strains, possibly Super Silver Haze and Lemon Haze. This strain stands out for its refreshing minty flavor and a sweet citrus aroma that especially comes out as you break apart the flower. Like many hazes, S5 Haze is going to elevate your thoughts and offer a creative spark. It is the perfect daytime strain and pairs really well with visuals like movies or video games. It’s a shame that it can only be acquired by clone, and as such, it’s extremely difficult to find outside of Amsterdam coffeeshops. This strain will give you a serious case of dry mouth and red eyes, so keep some water and eye drops nearby to keep yourself comfortable through the experience.