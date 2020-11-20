ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 24%

S5 Haze

4.7(3)
Uplifted
Tingly
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3 reviews

Strain Details

S5 Haze is a wonderful strain from Holland, but there is some mystery behind its genetics. It’s believed to be a cross of two haze strains, possibly Super Silver Haze and Lemon Haze. This strain stands out for its refreshing minty flavor and a sweet citrus aroma that especially comes out as you break apart the flower. Like many hazes, S5 Haze is going to elevate your thoughts and offer a creative spark. It is the perfect daytime strain and pairs really well with visuals like movies or video games. It’s a shame that it can only be acquired by clone, and as such, it’s extremely difficult to find outside of Amsterdam coffeeshops. This strain will give you a serious case of dry mouth and red eyes, so keep some water and eye drops nearby to keep yourself comfortable through the experience. 

S5 Haze effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

3 people reported 22 effects
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Giggly
66% of people report feeling giggly
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
33% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
33% of people say it helps with headache
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety

