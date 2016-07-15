ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sage N Sour
  • Leafly flower of Sage N Sour

Sativa

Sage N Sour

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 19 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 225 reviews

Sage N Sour
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1244 reported effects from 157 people
Uplifted 64%
Euphoric 64%
Happy 55%
Energetic 50%
Focused 37%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

225

Show all

Avatar for OCWeedReview
Member since 2014
Sour Sage, often listed as Sage n’ Sour, is a combination of two potent sativa expressive hybrids, Sour Diesel and S.A.G.E. As we saw in a previous review, Sour Diesel is much like sex. Even when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good. Mixing with this euphoric sativa is S.A.G.E. (Sativa Afghani Geneti...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for CH33SE
Member since 2014
As a very picky cannabis connoisseur, as well as a patient, Sage N Sour is an excellent strain for daytime use. Also great to wake and bake if you need a boost of energy to get moving in the morning. This is a great one if you are battling fatigue or depression. It will get you up and moving around ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungryTingly
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
I give this strain a 10/10. I got a quarter ounce of this stuff from my dude for $50. Man it was so good! The buds were dense as fuck and all the joints I rolled required to be relit multiple times, but it was worth it. What it did for me was get me stupid stoned for 10-15 minutes, like really inten...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
So ridiculously good that I had to try it again the next morning to make sure it wasn't a dream. I pinched this fat flower late in day after chillin with Pj & few other Hazy kats. I could not resist the temptation of this sinfully delicious master blend. A love boat of flavors, citrus, spice and eve...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for DireWolfie
Member since 2014
Uplifting and positive. Great before creative activities or watching a movie. Tastes delicious too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More gigglyLeafly flower for Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze
More happyLeafly flower for Lamb's Bread
Lamb's Bread
More focusingLeafly flower for Chocolope
Chocolope
More linaloolLeafly flower for Tangie
Tangie
More popularLeafly flower for Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie
More happyLeafly flower for Grapefruit
Grapefruit
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Jillybean
Jillybean
More happy
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
SAGE
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sage N Sour
First strain child
Damn Sour
child
Second strain child
Amethyst
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sage N SourUser uploaded image of Sage N SourUser uploaded image of Sage N SourUser uploaded image of Sage N SourUser uploaded image of Sage N SourUser uploaded image of Sage N SourUser uploaded image of Sage N Sour
more
photos
8 Cannabis Strains That Will Make You Exclaim “Holy Cow!”
8 Cannabis Strains That Will Make You Exclaim “Holy Cow!”
5 Vibrant Pop Albums to Listen to While High
5 Vibrant Pop Albums to Listen to While High