We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A cross between Forum Cut GSC and Face Off OG Bx1, Samoas by Archive Seed Bank is here to level up the beloved GSC strain. By bringing more potency and flavor with an increase in yield, consumers and growers can expect an extra skunky Kush funk alongside the smooth delicious cookie terpenes we have grown to love.