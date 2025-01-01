Shaved Monkey is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Samoas and Grease Monkey. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Shaved Monkey is a rare and potent strain that has a diesel, pungent, and skunky flavor and aroma. Shaved Monkey is 24% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Shaved Monkey effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Shaved Monkey when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Top Shelf Washington, Shaved Monkey features flavors like chestnut, blue cheese, and ammonia. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Shaved Monkey typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Shaved Monkey has a heavy and sedating high that can stimulate your appetite and soothe your body. This strain is best enjoyed at night or when you need a deep relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shaved Monkey, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







