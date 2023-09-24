Sangiovese reviews
Sangiovese strain effects
Sangiovese strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
g........7
September 24, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Is very good and it helped me relax while I was talking to my friend, I was anxious 15 minutes ago and now I feel more relaxed. The flavor is very good and it helped me become talkative while I smoked and after.