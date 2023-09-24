Sangiovese
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Sangiovese effects are mostly energizing.
Sangiovese potency is higher THC than average.
Sangiovese is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Brandywine. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Sangiovese is a tasty and relaxing strain that can calm your nerves and induce a numbing sensation. Sangiovese is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sangiovese effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sangiovese when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by NW KIND, Sangiovese features flavors like musk, herbal, and sweet wine. The dominant terpene of this strain is humulene, which gives it an earthy and woody aroma. The average price of Sangiovese typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Sangiovese has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in amber trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sangiovese, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Buy strains with similar effects to SangioveseOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sangiovese strain effects
Sangiovese strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sangiovese products near you
Similar to Sangiovese near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—