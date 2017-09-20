Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Santa Sativa.
Reviews
6
Nicklel
Member since 2017
Probably one of my favorite holiday strains no joke intended but it’s great for Christmas makes everything seem a bit more cheerful and relaxing around the holidays and a very clean smoke with lots of flavor and helps with pain all day
Good looking strain. Instantly caught my eye. It had a nice tint of orange.
It had a nice berry type taste. The taste can be related to White Widow.
The high is very nice, but I got really tired eyes of em.
Very nice to fall asleep to.
Overall, I would recomend this weed.
very soft , dense buds. clean smoke . tastes dry like a widdow or some white rhino. the buzz is a creeper. overall I'd recommend that you do smoke this during the day. uplifting and happy go lucky high