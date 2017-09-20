ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Santa Sativa by Dinafem Seeds is 70/30 sativa-dominant strain with a complex aroma. Reeking of lemons, cedar, pine, and incense, Santa Sativa delivers an elevated terpene profile consumers will fawn over. These unique terpenes are created from the combination of Haze #1 and a Skunk/Northern Lights cross, blending an uplifting buzz with mellow euphoria that lingers between the ears. Santa Sativa grows long, dense jade green buds that finish flowering in about 10 weeks.

Reviews

Avatar for poopturds123
Member since 2017
very soft , dense buds. clean smoke . tastes dry like a widdow or some white rhino. the buzz is a creeper. overall I'd recommend that you do smoke this during the day. uplifting and happy go lucky high
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for PanchiStoner
Member since 2017
Good looking strain. Instantly caught my eye. It had a nice tint of orange. It had a nice berry type taste. The taste can be related to White Widow. The high is very nice, but I got really tired eyes of em. Very nice to fall asleep to. Overall, I would recomend this weed.
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NeverGetchoHoback
Member since 2018
Strong sativa, upbeat high. Very piney, peppery, berry-y, ... completely unique flavor. Very enjoyable very energetic
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Nicklel
Member since 2017
Probably one of my favorite holiday strains no joke intended but it’s great for Christmas makes everything seem a bit more cheerful and relaxing around the holidays and a very clean smoke with lots of flavor and helps with pain all day
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoric
Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Santa Sativa

Photos

