Santa Sativa by Dinafem Seeds is 70/30 sativa-dominant strain with a complex aroma. Reeking of lemons, cedar, pine, and incense, Santa Sativa delivers an elevated terpene profile consumers will fawn over. These unique terpenes are created from the combination of Haze #1 and a Skunk/Northern Lights cross, blending an uplifting buzz with mellow euphoria that lingers between the ears. Santa Sativa grows long, dense jade green buds that finish flowering in about 10 weeks.
