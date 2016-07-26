ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sapphire Scout is a local legend grown by Vashon Velvet in Washington state. This sumptuous blend of medical-grade Girl Scout Cookie genetics crossed against True OG yields a plant that is equally potent and well-rounded. These sweet, pungent buds create a smooth smoke that applies a warming weight to the body and a peaceful lucidity to the mind.  

Avatar for The.Avid.Dabber
Member since 2014
Saphire Scout is one of the most exciting new strains I've come across recently. The deep green and blue hues of the bud make it hard to take your eyes off of, while the euphoric and relaxing effects rock you into a subtle calmness. The flavor is thick and hashy with sweet blueberry notes and just a...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for wichokillz
Member since 2016
Great strain, my favorite yet. Gives me a really great high, hours later I still feel the relaxing weight on me. Has me mellow and relaxed ALL day.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Aego2790
Member since 2015
Seems to be an amazing strain, with a lot of potential. I've seen several phenotypes, with my favorite possessing a pungent sweet diesel smell. Very heavy stone.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for moistdamian
Member since 2018
pretty good for nighttime. personally, it makes me very sleepy.
Sleepy
Avatar for Traumaqueen1128
Member since 2018
Very mellow and long lasting high. Definitely one of my favorites! I smoke a bit a couple hours before bed and I'm still nice and relaxed when I hit the sheets, gives me a very good night of sleep.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
True OG
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Sapphire Scout

