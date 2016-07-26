Sapphire Scout is a local legend grown by Vashon Velvet in Washington state. This sumptuous blend of medical-grade Girl Scout Cookie genetics crossed against True OG yields a plant that is equally potent and well-rounded. These sweet, pungent buds create a smooth smoke that applies a warming weight to the body and a peaceful lucidity to the mind.
Sapphire Scout
Show all
write a review
Member since 2014
Member since 2016
Member since 2015
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
search by similar
Sapphire Scout