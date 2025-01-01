Satoshi is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Bubba Kush. Satoshi is celebrated for its versatility and ability to provide both mental clarity and physical relaxation, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of cannabis consumers. Satoshi features a moderate THC content of approximately 18%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is ideal for reducing stress and promoting a positive mood. Medical marijuana patients often choose Satoshi when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Satoshi features flavors like citrus, earthy, and a hint of diesel. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, contributing to its refreshing and invigorating aroma. The average price of Satoshi typically ranges from $10 to $14 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a balanced cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience 'Satoshi,' please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.







