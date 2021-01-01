Loading…
SC Slimer

aka S.C. Slimer

Hybrid
Picture of SC Slimer
stock photo similar to sc slimer

SC Slimer effects are mostly energizing.

flavor & aroma
earthy
top effect
creative

SC Slimer, also known as “S.C. Slimer,” is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with Slymer. The effects of SC Slimer are energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it tastes earthy and sweet with undertones of pine. SC Slimer effects will make you feel euphoric, creative, and relaxed. This strain is a great choice for your wake and bake session. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and inflammation. SC Slimer is a relatively new strain to cannabis dispensaries. Origins of this strain are unknown.

SC Slimer effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
21% of people report feeling creative
Relaxed
21% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
7% of people say it helps with inflammation

SC Slimer reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
14% of people taste the flavor earthy
Pine
14% of people taste the flavor pine
Sweet
14% of people taste the flavor sweet

SC Slimer reviews14

