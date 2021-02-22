Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. SC Slimer
  5. SC Slimer Reviews

SC Slimer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain SC Slimer.

SC Slimer effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
21% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
21% of people report feeling creative
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
7% of people say it helps with inflammation

SC Slimer reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
14% of people taste the flavor earthy
Pine
14% of people taste the flavor pine
Sweet
14% of people taste the flavor sweet

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy SC Slimer near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...