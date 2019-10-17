We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Excellent couch lock tv binge watching strain. Half a joint brought my pain levels down a bit, but I wouldn't say this is perfect for pain, it would have been better if it had better pain relieving qualities. Tastes extremely of pine and the forest and green green green. Overall a wonderful heavy ni...
I've been tinkering around with the concentrates lately because I thought I needed heavier doses so I got a gram of this in shatter. I'm sorta floating somewhere with pressure behind my eyes and throat, ears area going on. Sunday with football on - a Turkey, cheese, tomatoe, spinach, and mayonnais...