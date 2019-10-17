ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Scooby Snacks reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Scooby Snacks.

Effects

111 people reported 817 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 37%
Sleepy 33%
Stress 32%
Depression 29%
Pain 27%
Insomnia 24%
Anxiety 22%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 4%

Reviews

184

Avatar for Lilhonneeyz
Member since 2020
Got sum Mama J’s Scooby snack from zips in Tacoma. I have no words it was just so beautiful &amp; stunk up the room instantly!! I see why an oz of scooby is $200!! Worth every penny.
Avatar for Dabsterman420
Member since 2020
Avatar for BIGxKUSHY
Member since 2019
I LOOOVEEEEDDDD THIS STRAIN !!!!! It’s amazing it’s gorgeous, beautiful...the aroma is Lovely , so smooth I love this Budd
Avatar for MightyMM27
Member since 2020
My absolute FAVORITE strain to date! Tastes like pb to me🤤😂
Photos

Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
This strain ROCKS!!!!
Avatar for Defro81
Member since 2012
Excellent couch lock tv binge watching strain. Half a joint brought my pain levels down a bit, but I wouldn't say this is perfect for pain, it would have been better if it had better pain relieving qualities. Tastes extremely of pine and the forest and green green green. Overall a wonderful heavy ni...
Avatar for Cutcorner
Member since 2019
I've been tinkering around with the concentrates lately because I thought I needed heavier doses so I got a gram of this in shatter. I'm sorta floating somewhere with pressure behind my eyes and throat, ears area going on. Sunday with football on - a Turkey, cheese, tomatoe, spinach, and mayonnais...
