Honestly took a chance on this one because of the name and let’s just say this was a worthwhile nostalgia based purchase. First five minutes I started to feel a little more mentally relaxed, about 15 minutes later my body started to catch up and felt really loose, warm like a nice bath tub warm, and some soreness started to go away. About 30 minutes in began to feel drowsy and sleepy so at least by my experience this is definitely a “nighttime” strain. Definitely want to be near a couch or bed and taking it easy. Only real negatives were 1. Cotton mouth, so definitely have some fluids near by. 2. In the beginning I felt a smidge paranoid but nothing overwhelming that I couldn’t usher myself away from.