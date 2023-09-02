stock photo similar to Vice City
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Vice City
Vice City is a 2022 strain from Exotic Genetix, crossing Sunset Runtz x Scotty 2 Hotty.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Vice CityOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Vice City strain effects
Vice City strain flavors
Vice City strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Vice City products near you
Similar to Vice City near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Vice City strain reviews21
Read all reviews
a........a
September 2, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
C........0
November 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
j........0
June 12, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed