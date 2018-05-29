ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for ObiRobKenobi
Member since 2019
The first time a tried this strain was during the day and I didn’t enjoy it much. After work I got home took a couple of daps and Dam I really like it perfect after a long day.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for awickedbigknife
Member since 2017
First off, I thought it tasted like cherry cola so I assumed that’s why it was called Seattle Soda. I just smoked a half gram preroll and it is nice and relaxing without the sluggishness. I’m pretty alert and comfortably high. I would say this is a good strain for going out and doing stuff, outdoor ...
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for OEtheBudda
Member since 2017
Looks nice. Decent bud but nothing out of the ordinary.
EuphoricHungry
Avatar for Goldxsoundz
Member since 2019
This is one of my favorite hybrid/indicas right now. Nugs break up nice, smokes smooth like the old Kind Bud I remember. It also has a nice earthy musky taste. Smell could be better, but again the taste is there and thats what truly counts for me.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for IvanPavlov
Member since 2017
I was anxious about trying this since I have Bipolar 1 anxiety (goes with both depression and mania). I love Hurkle with its 1:1 THC/CBD. That said, my brother shared a bowl of this with me. I figured good old Hurkle could stave off any real problem with anxiety. Instead, I found all my anxiety and ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Gratefulglitch
Member since 2019
Best smelling weird I’ve ever had.
Avatar for DurbanDream
Member since 2018
Appearance: light green, lots of crystals, amber colored hairs. Smell: pungent, sweet smell Taste: earthy, piney Effect: headband-like feel, relaxed mind/body, euphoric, creative, not overwhelming Picked up 11.24.18 from cultivate in Leicester, MA. Smoked out of a bubbler and a spoon. Pleasant str...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Vakarian
Member since 2018
I personally had a very bad high, and I only split half of the blunt with a friend, so each of us only had a fourth. It was very strong and I think if I didn't have bad anxiety it could have been a good high, but because I am diagnosed with generalized anxiety, it became very hard for me to breathe ...
