First off, I thought it tasted like cherry cola so I assumed that’s why it was called Seattle Soda. I just smoked a half gram preroll and it is nice and relaxing without the sluggishness. I’m pretty alert and comfortably high. I would say this is a good strain for going out and doing stuff, outdoor ...
This is one of my favorite hybrid/indicas right now. Nugs break up nice, smokes smooth like the old Kind Bud I remember. It also has a nice earthy musky taste. Smell could be better, but again the taste is there and thats what truly counts for me.
I was anxious about trying this since I have Bipolar 1 anxiety (goes with both depression and mania). I love Hurkle with its 1:1 THC/CBD.
That said, my brother shared a bowl of this with me. I figured good old Hurkle could stave off any real problem with anxiety. Instead, I found all my anxiety and ...
Appearance: light green, lots of crystals, amber colored hairs.
Smell: pungent, sweet smell
Taste: earthy, piney
Effect: headband-like feel, relaxed mind/body, euphoric, creative, not overwhelming
Picked up 11.24.18 from cultivate in Leicester, MA. Smoked out of a bubbler and a spoon. Pleasant str...
I personally had a very bad high, and I only split half of the blunt with a friend, so each of us only had a fourth. It was very strong and I think if I didn't have bad anxiety it could have been a good high, but because I am diagnosed with generalized anxiety, it became very hard for me to breathe ...