Sensi Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sensi Skunk.

Avatar for CHOCHEFF
Member since 2019
I’ve been smoking weed for six years and this particular strain brings me back to the first day I ever smoked love this strain
Relaxed
Avatar for Davood_Saadatmand
Member since 2018
I got positive feelings from Sensi Skunk. It gives you a mild and calm feeling, not so high. Just chill. I really don't like its taste. Its flavor is so smoky, not like other weeds. Good to smoke it every now and then, though.
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Brianala
Member since 2018
Very relaxing without being too overpowering.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Russelldurbin
Member since 2017
Makes me feel like my head is being hugged by a warm fluffy pillow....
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Jeraimee
Member since 2018
Amazing full body high but no tingling OR flushed limbs. No couch lock just pure unadulterated euphoria.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kingcropper
Member since 2018
one of my fave strains all time, knockout smoke, great flavour and goes a long way
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for waykup
Member since 2017
This has a nice light skunky taste. It calms me down at the end of the day without making me tired. It relaxes my muscles and I think it has some positive influence on creativity. Great for relaxing and watching a movie however also good for doing something artistic.
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for alchawen64
Member since 2016
particular mente no me gusto nada deja mucho q desear, pense q al llevar skunk tendria un gran sabor xro la verdad es q esperava mucho mas, un saludo y buenos humos!
