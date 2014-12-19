Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I got positive feelings from Sensi Skunk. It gives you a mild and calm feeling, not so high. Just chill.
I really don't like its taste. Its flavor is so smoky, not like other weeds. Good to smoke it every now and then, though.
This has a nice light skunky taste. It calms me down at the end of the day without making me tired. It relaxes my muscles and I think it has some positive influence on creativity. Great for relaxing and watching a movie however also good for doing something artistic.