Sensi Skunk from Sensi Seeds is a potent Skunk #1 hybrid that offers a sweet citrus flavor in contrast with the earthy, herbal aroma typical of Skunk varieties. The indica-driven effects produce a calm and euphoric buzz that relaxes tense muscles and alleviates stress. A great choice for indoor gardeners, Sensi Skunk boasts a short flowering cycle with heavy yields. Sensi Seeds has also released feminized and auto-flowering versions for those looking to streamline the cultivation process.

Avatar for _MoDiFy
Member since 2017
Sensi will surprise you. One hit and you’ll swear it knows something you don’t. High aside, the citrusy-lemon taste smacks you straight up in the cheeks and face, but is balanced nicely with its earthy undertones. By the time you realize the harmony, you’re forced to acknowledge the grip it has on y...
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GanjaFernandes
Member since 2017
I grew this myself with seeds bought from Sensi Seeds in Amsterdam. After growing it, harvesting it and curing it I finally got to have a smoke. The high is awesome, really heavy, and makes you feel super slow. I loved it. If you've indica heavy strains and feeling so stoned your limbs feel like sli...
HappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Sensiskunk
Member since 2016
A very strong an potent indica Strain. perfect for Binge watching and munchies But also deep thougts and conversations👍
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for ltchase
Member since 2016
Very nice strain. Put it outside in May and harvested end of September. Just quick dried one bud and tried yesterday. Very very very nice high. Comes up slow and stays long. Got the munchies right away! :-) After about an hour and a half I got sleepy. Floated in my bed. Awesome!!! Estimated harvest ...
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for AlexKrol666
Member since 2017
Great strain, easy to grow and perfect for first time growers. Flowers quite quickly. It's compact, mine reacher the height of 67cm. Got a big enough harvest from it. Sweet smelling juicy buds. Highly recommend! ✌️
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Sensi Skunk

