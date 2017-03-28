ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Phillipmcatee04
Member since 2019
it really does have that hashy taste that quite honestly allows you to get off with fewer hits
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Cheechmo
Member since 2019
Concentrate tastes AMAZING from this strain
feelings
Avatar for JDR993
Member since 2017
Perfect with breakfast!! i love start my day with a bowl of sequoia berry. it pairs delightfully with a cup of coffee and whatever’s for breakfast. i instantly feel happy and uplifted; ready to start the day with zest. i live with anxiety and depression and this strain eliminates my morning negativ...
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for tinam1012
Member since 2017
Great for Maori action , uplifting vibe. Didn’t have any adverse feelings or physical reaction, just drink wooter🤟🏼☺️
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for arsanche12
Member since 2016
this is like diet weed. very weak and doesn't get me very high
feelings
Avatar for Jwal710
Member since 2018
Great smell, taste, and high. Goes well with a high cbd strain, for me. Get a little kick from this and just sorta smooth things out with something cbd heavy
feelings
Avatar for kissfan73
Member since 2016
Awesome stuff I love the taste and the high is great as well.Quite uplifting stream and it also took my pain away.
feelings
CreativeUplifted
Avatar for mcjanerson
Member since 2017
Taste delicious and smells Devine. I have an extremely rough day and with minutes my pain and inflammation more bearable. I’m not getting any of the negative side effects. So I’m not sure who label the dizzy and the paranoia. I’m feeling good.
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted