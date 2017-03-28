ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sequoia Strawberry
  • Leafly flower of Sequoia Strawberry

Sativa

Sequoia Strawberry

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners.

Sequoia Strawberry

Sequoia Strawberry by SinCity Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with strong motivating attributes. The genetic offspring of White Strawberry and White Nightmare, Sequoia Strawberry delivers a delicious aroma of strawberry candy with a slightly hashy undertone. Its invigorating effects lend themselves to chores, outdoor activity, and exercise. Sequoia Strawberry is also known for its phenomenal yield and snappy 60-day grow cycle.    

Reviews

25

Show all

Avatar for kendo10k
Member since 2016
BAM does it again. 28.5% with a scent of strawberry and pine that fills the room and sticks in your nose. A taste similar to the smell that vaporizes to a thick vapor that isn't too rough, but coats your mouth. The taste alone has me coming back, but this strain is a complete package. A slightly ene...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for iameka
Member since 2017
I love this strain. I've been hesitant about trying sativa strains since I've tried Jack Herrer. Don't get me wrong, I like Jack. However, the strain causes my chronic pain to worsen so it's a no bueno for me. Strawberry sequoia, on the other hand, is marvelous!!! Incredibly uplifting. Helps me to g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
Avatar for BohoMojo
Member since 2016
I love the high, has a wonderful taste. Does not make you jittery.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for mcjanerson
Member since 2017
Taste delicious and smells Devine. I have an extremely rough day and with minutes my pain and inflammation more bearable. I’m not getting any of the negative side effects. So I’m not sure who label the dizzy and the paranoia. I’m feeling good.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for JDR993
Member since 2017
Perfect with breakfast!! i love start my day with a bowl of sequoia berry. it pairs delightfully with a cup of coffee and whatever’s for breakfast. i instantly feel happy and uplifted; ready to start the day with zest. i live with anxiety and depression and this strain eliminates my morning negativ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Grape Cookies
Grape Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Grease Monkey
Grease Monkey
More popularLeafly flower for LA Kookies
LA Kookies
More popularLeafly flower for Bubble Bomb
Bubble Bomb
Leafly flower for Sunny D
Sunny D
More popularLeafly flower for Jesus
Jesus
Leafly flower for White Queen
White Queen
More popularLeafly flower for Ice Cream Man
Ice Cream Man
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
White Strawberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Nightmare
parent
Strain
Sequoia Strawberry

Photos

User uploaded image of Sequoia StrawberryUser uploaded image of Sequoia StrawberryUser uploaded image of Sequoia Strawberry