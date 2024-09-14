HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Serial Jealousy
Serial Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Tiki Madman and grown by Holy Mountain from a genetic cross of Jealousy x Cereal Milk. A terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene deliver notes of diesel, dough, and sugar. Serial Jealousy boasts around 26% THC and offers a combination of soothing and euphoric effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Serial Jealousy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Serial Jealousy strain effects
