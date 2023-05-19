Sex Panther reviews
Sex Panther strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Sex Panther strain flavors
Sex Panther strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 9% of people say it helps with Headaches
p........e
May 19, 2023
Focused
Haven’t even smoked it yet but… You always Know by the smell.. this stuff is sweet as anything and greeny smell like greens super fresh I got some from this legal dispensary in WI even thou it’s illegal here still lol only got it because this bud is grown as “thca” flower not “delta 9 thc” so it’s a loophole lol Regardless the other flower I smoked from here is Divine and has gave me revelations… life is real. This is survival.. stay Holy
c........8
September 14, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I’m in the same boat as the reviewer from May: I’m in an illegal state that has this weird loophole where they can sell pot labeled as “thca bud”, but I swear to you that there is no difference between this and why is sold in those ‘legal’ states. This is a phenomenal strain that immediately sends you to a state of full-body euphoria. Tried tricking myself by sprinkling a little bit on top of my sativa bowl today and I’m afraid I cannot make it back to work 😂 ⚠️Use caution when smoking this bud. A little bit goes a long way ⚠️
w........7
September 19, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Writing this review while I smoke the first bowl (written over the course of maybe15-20min.) I definitely get pepper up front , and pine more towards the end with the first hit. Second hit, a bigger draw, boom, creamsicle. Let’s go. Effects aside, this stuff is delicious. Pretty smooth and full smoke. I don’t typically enjoy indicas, but so far this is good. I can feel a twinge of headache with it, but it’s nothing compared to how black diesel was for me when I first had that. On a scale of 1-10 (10 being a brutal migraine) I’d give it a 3 tops. BD was genuinely at like a 7-8 first couple times I smoked it.. Even two hits in, I can feel the body high. Bowl finished… goodnight. Smoke it. It’s awesome.
G........D
July 28, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
It’s pretty good got me fried. Very smooth high.
s........s
November 14, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Great bud, regular smoker and it gives a great high, tolerance wasn’t that freaking great with this one, would put it next to the great gojiberry 6 for sure. Anyways, have a great night guys.
m........i
December 19, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
wow, I love it, its a talkative high energy strain, I think it goes really well to my chemistry, good feel, appetite and energetic.
M........k
February 6, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Smoked 1.5gs in 2 joints. Strong body high at first, and slowly the head high creeps in. Sex Panther smokes quite peppery with hints of sweet tropical fruit. From 25% to 30% THC this strain will get you blissfully baked.
W........6
April 21, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
have had this strain a couple times from different smoke shops and she's a fighter. Living in texas and only having access to the THCA version of this flower doesn't matter. This kitty has claws, and it knocks me on my ass every time. Great for pain, and relaxation.