Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sex Panther.

Sex Panther strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Focused

Sex Panther strain helps with

  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Headaches
    9% of people say it helps with Headaches

May 19, 2023
Haven’t even smoked it yet but… You always Know by the smell.. this stuff is sweet as anything and greeny smell like greens super fresh I got some from this legal dispensary in WI even thou it’s illegal here still lol only got it because this bud is grown as “thca” flower not “delta 9 thc” so it’s a loophole lol Regardless the other flower I smoked from here is Divine and has gave me revelations… life is real. This is survival.. stay Holy
14 people found this helpful
September 14, 2023
I’m in the same boat as the reviewer from May: I’m in an illegal state that has this weird loophole where they can sell pot labeled as “thca bud”, but I swear to you that there is no difference between this and why is sold in those ‘legal’ states. This is a phenomenal strain that immediately sends you to a state of full-body euphoria. Tried tricking myself by sprinkling a little bit on top of my sativa bowl today and I’m afraid I cannot make it back to work 😂 ⚠️Use caution when smoking this bud. A little bit goes a long way ⚠️
7 people found this helpful
September 19, 2023
Writing this review while I smoke the first bowl (written over the course of maybe15-20min.) I definitely get pepper up front , and pine more towards the end with the first hit. Second hit, a bigger draw, boom, creamsicle. Let’s go. Effects aside, this stuff is delicious. Pretty smooth and full smoke. I don’t typically enjoy indicas, but so far this is good. I can feel a twinge of headache with it, but it’s nothing compared to how black diesel was for me when I first had that. On a scale of 1-10 (10 being a brutal migraine) I’d give it a 3 tops. BD was genuinely at like a 7-8 first couple times I smoked it.. Even two hits in, I can feel the body high. Bowl finished… goodnight. Smoke it. It’s awesome.
6 people found this helpful
July 28, 2023
It’s pretty good got me fried. Very smooth high.
2 people found this helpful
November 14, 2023
Great bud, regular smoker and it gives a great high, tolerance wasn’t that freaking great with this one, would put it next to the great gojiberry 6 for sure. Anyways, have a great night guys.
2 people found this helpful
December 19, 2023
wow, I love it, its a talkative high energy strain, I think it goes really well to my chemistry, good feel, appetite and energetic.
2 people found this helpful
February 6, 2024
Smoked 1.5gs in 2 joints. Strong body high at first, and slowly the head high creeps in. Sex Panther smokes quite peppery with hints of sweet tropical fruit. From 25% to 30% THC this strain will get you blissfully baked.
2 people found this helpful
April 21, 2024
have had this strain a couple times from different smoke shops and she's a fighter. Living in texas and only having access to the THCA version of this flower doesn't matter. This kitty has claws, and it knocks me on my ass every time. Great for pain, and relaxation.
1 person found this helpful

