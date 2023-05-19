stock photo similar to Sex Panther
Indica

Sex Panther

Sex Panther is a mostly indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire Crotch and Zoap. This strain is named after the cologne from the movie Anchorman, and it has a strong and pungent aroma that might remind you of gasoline, skunk, and pine. Sex Panther is 29.89% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sex Panther effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sex Panther when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Lit Farms, Sex Panther features flavors like earthy, spicy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Sex Panther typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a potent and long-lasting high that can help them unwind and chill out. Sex Panther is also known for its frosty buds that are covered in amber trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sex Panther, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Sex Panther strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Focused

Sex Panther strain helps with

  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Headaches
    9% of people say it helps with Headaches
Sex Panther strain reviews11

May 19, 2023
Loading...Focused
Haven’t even smoked it yet but… You always Know by the smell.. this stuff is sweet as anything and greeny smell like greens super fresh I got some from this legal dispensary in WI even thou it’s illegal here still lol only got it because this bud is grown as “thca” flower not “delta 9 thc” so it’s a loophole lol Regardless the other flower I smoked from here is Divine and has gave me revelations… life is real. This is survival.. stay Holy
14 people found this helpful
September 14, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
I’m in the same boat as the reviewer from May: I’m in an illegal state that has this weird loophole where they can sell pot labeled as “thca bud”, but I swear to you that there is no difference between this and why is sold in those ‘legal’ states. This is a phenomenal strain that immediately sends you to a state of full-body euphoria. Tried tricking myself by sprinkling a little bit on top of my sativa bowl today and I’m afraid I cannot make it back to work 😂 ⚠️Use caution when smoking this bud. A little bit goes a long way ⚠️
7 people found this helpful
September 19, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Writing this review while I smoke the first bowl (written over the course of maybe15-20min.) I definitely get pepper up front , and pine more towards the end with the first hit. Second hit, a bigger draw, boom, creamsicle. Let’s go. Effects aside, this stuff is delicious. Pretty smooth and full smoke. I don’t typically enjoy indicas, but so far this is good. I can feel a twinge of headache with it, but it’s nothing compared to how black diesel was for me when I first had that. On a scale of 1-10 (10 being a brutal migraine) I’d give it a 3 tops. BD was genuinely at like a 7-8 first couple times I smoked it.. Even two hits in, I can feel the body high. Bowl finished… goodnight. Smoke it. It’s awesome.
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Sex Panther strain genetics

Strain parent
Zop
Zoap
parent
Sex Panther
SxPnthr
Sex Panther