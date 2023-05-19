Writing this review while I smoke the first bowl (written over the course of maybe15-20min.) I definitely get pepper up front , and pine more towards the end with the first hit. Second hit, a bigger draw, boom, creamsicle. Let’s go. Effects aside, this stuff is delicious. Pretty smooth and full smoke. I don’t typically enjoy indicas, but so far this is good. I can feel a twinge of headache with it, but it’s nothing compared to how black diesel was for me when I first had that. On a scale of 1-10 (10 being a brutal migraine) I’d give it a 3 tops. BD was genuinely at like a 7-8 first couple times I smoked it.. Even two hits in, I can feel the body high. Bowl finished… goodnight. Smoke it. It’s awesome.