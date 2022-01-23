Wow!! This stuff is legit! Picked up an eight grown by Shango. It lab tested at 27.44% so be prepared. Amazing lemon taste that has a slight gas smell but menthol like exhale. Absolutely a pleasure to smoke as a joint. I lasted three hits until it went out from me spacing out. As a thirty year enjoyer of the herb I’m not a light weight by any means. Cottonmouth was almost immediate but a small price to pay for the experience. Nugs were that perfect mixture of slightly dense but oh so fluffy when broken up. Can see this being the next big thing. Get some if you can!