Sherb Crasher reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherb Crasher.
Sherb Crasher strain effects
Sherb Crasher strain helps with
- 32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
Sherb Crasher reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
D........n
January 23, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Wow!! This stuff is legit! Picked up an eight grown by Shango. It lab tested at 27.44% so be prepared. Amazing lemon taste that has a slight gas smell but menthol like exhale. Absolutely a pleasure to smoke as a joint. I lasted three hits until it went out from me spacing out. As a thirty year enjoyer of the herb I’m not a light weight by any means. Cottonmouth was almost immediate but a small price to pay for the experience. Nugs were that perfect mixture of slightly dense but oh so fluffy when broken up. Can see this being the next big thing. Get some if you can!
B........s
January 22, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Utah Cannabis: SC6 by True North Organics is skunky sativa. The nugs were dense and had some purple hues to it, most likely from it's wedding crasher parent strain. The high was energetic and headbandy, surprising for an 18% strain. It has a sweet and fruity berry flavor with a skunky citrus smell. 10/10 fire.
n........r
November 6, 2021
Happy
Sherb Crasher 6 from UT - not bad, my friends. After one XL ‘cano bag, definitely feeling good. This has been great in my morning rotation.
H........s
October 28, 2021
Sherb Crasher #6 (not sure why #6, new stain and Utah medical grown). I would say it is a Sativa for sure. mid energy level, super focus but can lose track of time easily. Morning-Daytime strain. I wouldn't go out of my way to find this strain, but if available it's totally worth a shot!
J........3
February 21, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This flower is legit, I roll bunts nd this shit hits nice . I should be snoop dogs blunt roller, anyway this smokes nice in my Dutch master berry fusion blunts …. I giv this a 5 thumbs up on a scale on 1-6… very nice quality from Shang o…
k........z
March 23, 2022
Aroused
Honestly was okay it is really good for intimacy but if you suffer from anxiety it can make you very stressed.
g........h
July 9, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
I have fond memories of this strain. I bought a pack of infused jays on a sale day back in April and I finally smoked my last jay 😭. it'll make you lazy, but it's got a lush, sweet earthy taste. I will miss enjoying my once a week jay ritual with this strain, but a girl's gotta move on and try other strains.
k........3
January 6, 2023
Creative
Uplifted
Great for smoking and still being productive!