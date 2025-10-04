Sherb Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherb Haze.
Sherb Haze strain effects
Sherb Haze strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........o
October 4, 2025
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
If you're familiar with its parents, I don't think this will let you down. A very pleasant predictable medication. A little goes a long way.
T........h
January 29, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very nice afternoon high. Not super sleepy or overstimulated. Taste is kinda sweet, with some earth. Solid for sure.
S........0
February 19, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Awesome strain! One of my favorites I’ve tried. Gives you such a unique high of euphoria and creativity but also super relaxed 😌
c........X
December 9, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Keep Puffin! Great way to start your Saturday morning. ChillyP
R........a
December 29, 2023
Great high. Hunger effect. Relaxed.