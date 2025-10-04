Sherb Haze
Sherb Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Sherb Haze is a weed strain thought to combine Sherbert and Haze. The Haze adds a brighter, sweeter taste and more sativa effect to the Sherbert lineage. Sherb Haze is generally green bud that's glistening with trichomes and medium size. We're still learning more about Sherb Haze, so leave a review.
Sherb Haze strain effects
Sherb Haze strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sherb Haze strain reviews(6)
s........o
October 4, 2025
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
If you're familiar with its parents, I don't think this will let you down. A very pleasant predictable medication. A little goes a long way.
T........h
January 29, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very nice afternoon high. Not super sleepy or overstimulated. Taste is kinda sweet, with some earth. Solid for sure.
S........0
February 19, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Awesome strain! One of my favorites I’ve tried. Gives you such a unique high of euphoria and creativity but also super relaxed 😌