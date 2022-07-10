Sherbert Cake
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%
Hybrid
Creative
Happy
Energetic
Grape
Berry
Sweet
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Sherbert Cake effects are mostly calming.
Sherbert Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Sherbert Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and energetic. Sherbert Cake has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sherbert Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sherbert Cake strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Sherbert Cake strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sherbert Cake strain reviews(14)
J........e
July 10, 2022
B........G
April 14, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
F........S
December 1, 2021