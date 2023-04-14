Halfway though my first joint I felt this hit. It starts in the head, wakes you up. That doesn’t last for too long though, by the time I’d finished and had 10 min, I was so relaxed I was thinking about one more and bed. It’s amazing if you struggle to relax or sleep, without it being too much of cerebral lock. If you suffer with pain and anxiety this is also a good choice, it helps numb irritating pain and aches, and also relieves the weight of worry and stresses. Every tune I choose this strain, I find myself sighting like a weight has been lifted. That probably sums up the main feeling for me after sherbet cake, it takes away the stresses and leave you feeling light and heady. Perfect evening or lazy day smoke!

