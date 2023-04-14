Sherbert Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherbert Cake.
Sherbert Cake strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Sherbert Cake strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
B........G
April 14, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This indica dominant sweet treat is perfect for appetite loss, sleep, pain, and or anxiety. You can feel it hit within minutes if not seconds. As described it is a very sweet strain, if that’s your jam in an indica you may love it! 👌 Piur Select 25% THC
c........9
August 29, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Dizzy
Halfway though my first joint I felt this hit. It starts in the head, wakes you up. That doesn’t last for too long though, by the time I’d finished and had 10 min, I was so relaxed I was thinking about one more and bed. It’s amazing if you struggle to relax or sleep, without it being too much of cerebral lock. If you suffer with pain and anxiety this is also a good choice, it helps numb irritating pain and aches, and also relieves the weight of worry and stresses. Every tune I choose this strain, I find myself sighting like a weight has been lifted. That probably sums up the main feeling for me after sherbet cake, it takes away the stresses and leave you feeling light and heady. Perfect evening or lazy day smoke!
d........3
November 18, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I am a huge fan of cake strains. Usually go for Wedding Cake or Ice Cream Cake but the dispensary I went to didn't have them. They suggested Sherbert Cake to me and it makes me incredibly relaxed with a smile glued on my face. If you have suffer from sleep issues like insomnia, I think this would be a great before bed strain. Or if you are under a lot of stress and need something to relax you.
R........y
March 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Got this in a Buddies Live Resin Cartridge (the only carts I buy). Anytime any day strain. Really stuck out to me. Can get you really energetic and creative but can also mellow you out. Such a chill strain overall and will be hunting this down again! Peace and love
y........s
September 9, 2023
Creative
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
had bought a 1g pre roll THCA 26% from a smoke shop in town in “Sherb cake” i would assume its Sherbert cake. really nice tasting flower to me it tastes like a confetti cupcake very sweet smell and great taste. feeling pretty good
A........2
September 23, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I got this on sale today and it did not disappoint! You start to feel effects after 3 or 4 pulls. I will definitely buy again!
c........s
September 29, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
I smoke this when I want to play a video game for four hours straight and be completely enthralled the entire time.
J........e
July 10, 2022
Definitely for indica lovers!!! tastes like an relative of ice cream cake!!!