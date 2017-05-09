ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shiva Skunk
  4. Reviews

Shiva Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Shiva Skunk.

Effects

Show all

78 people reported 589 effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 35%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 17%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

100

Avatar for dirty.red89
Member since 2020
I spent the past weekend riding the highs of this one. It was so potent and so strong throughout the experience. It was not the most intense high I have ever had in that I remember everything that happened while I was flying, but I was euphoric. I felt so many sensations within two minutes of rippi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for WeedMayne420_2018
Member since 2018
Smell: 9-9.5/10. This shit smells SO good, when you first crack open the jar it’s a grapey, candy, somewhat of a dominant skittle scent!! Sometimes it smells like grapes, sometimes it smells like skittles. But when you start breaking/grinding it up, it releases a heavy grape Skunk asshole type of sc...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for deluxe_pyromaniac
Member since 2019
This strain is quite strong, definitely recommended. Smoked one cigarette-sized joint. Relaxing with a nice body buzz, though still mentally stimulating. Feels euphoric but doesn’t last particularly long. The taste was a bit harsh.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Ultimate86Man
Member since 2017
Shiva skunk is a tribute bud to the God of meditation and does live up to being a God Bud variant! The high starts out like a Sativa you think you have been tricked, what a contradiction! But the second part of your bowl will leave you begging for sleep! I found this God bud at WA dispensary, as all...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for ErrorNXcellence
Member since 2018
Overall great strain for sleep so anyone with insomnia I would recommend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NL7
Member since 2016
really nice strain. gives u an up liftin feeling but da high will take its time to hit u and if u smoke enuff u wuld feel couch lock/sleepy. 9.5/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for VliegendeHollander
Member since 2018
As a non experienced smoker this was one of my first experiences with a Indica dominant strain. I was always more interested in strains that are Sativa dominant and make me more active than lazy. I smoked this one after going home from a minor party and I was riding my bicycle. I smoked the whole pu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly