We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 57%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 35%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 17%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 2%
Reviews
100
dirty.red89
Member since 2020
I spent the past weekend riding the highs of this one. It was so potent and so strong throughout the experience. It was not the most intense high I have ever had in that I remember everything that happened while I was flying, but I was euphoric.
I felt so many sensations within two minutes of rippi...
Smell: 9-9.5/10. This shit smells SO good, when you first crack open the jar it’s a grapey, candy, somewhat of a dominant skittle scent!! Sometimes it smells like grapes, sometimes it smells like skittles. But when you start breaking/grinding it up, it releases a heavy grape Skunk asshole type of sc...
This strain is quite strong, definitely recommended. Smoked one cigarette-sized joint. Relaxing with a nice body buzz, though still mentally stimulating. Feels euphoric but doesn’t last particularly long. The taste was a bit harsh.
Shiva skunk is a tribute bud to the God of meditation and does live up to being a God Bud variant! The high starts out like a Sativa you think you have been tricked, what a contradiction! But the second part of your bowl will leave you begging for sleep! I found this God bud at WA dispensary, as all...
As a non experienced smoker this was one of my first experiences with a Indica dominant strain. I was always more interested in strains that are Sativa dominant and make me more active than lazy. I smoked this one after going home from a minor party and I was riding my bicycle. I smoked the whole pu...