Silver Calyx by Calyx Garden is a balanced hybrid created from potent and popular genetics. This strain is a cross of Grape Calyx and a rogue seed found in a GG#4 bag. The sticky, trichome laden exterior makes Silver Calyx an apt name for this pungent flower. It has a classic GG#4 aroma full of earth and skunk, but also has a distant, sweet berry undertone. Utilize Silver Calyx to help stave off headaches, minor physical discomfort, and insomnia.