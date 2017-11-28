ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Silver Calyx by Calyx Garden is a balanced hybrid created from potent and popular genetics. This strain is a cross of Grape Calyx and a rogue seed found in a GG#4 bag. The sticky, trichome laden exterior makes Silver Calyx an apt name for this pungent flower. It has a classic GG#4 aroma full of earth and skunk, but also has a distant, sweet berry undertone. Utilize Silver Calyx to help stave off headaches, minor physical discomfort, and insomnia. 

When my friend brought out the bag with the Silver Calyx, I swear I could see sparkles shinning reflecting out of the bag. Really beautiful light green buds with large peaking calyxes covered in thick coating of silver crystals. The name is well deserved. It has a bright and sharp citrus aroma that ...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Original Glue
Grape Calyx
