Sin City Diesel
aka Sin Diesel
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Sin City Diesel effects are mostly calming.
Sin City Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
Sin City Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Headband Diesel and Sour Jack. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sin City Diesel is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Sin City Diesel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sin City Diesel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sin City Diesel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sin City Diesel strain effects
Sin City Diesel strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 100% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
Sin City Diesel strain reviews2
f........r
January 21, 2025
j........0
November 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry