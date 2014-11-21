ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Jack
  • Leafly flower of Sour Jack

Sativa

Sour Jack

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 193 reviews

Sour Jack

Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

999 reported effects from 135 people
Energetic 60%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 49%
Creative 49%
Euphoric 43%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

193

Show all

Avatar for lastchild87
Member since 2014
Been a while since I've had it but I remember this one being just amazing. One of the best sativa buzzes I've ever had. Energetic and giggly. Tons of fun in groups. A friend who usually finds more paranoia while smoking than anything else said this was "the most enjoyable" strain he had tried. Depre...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for marywannuh
Member since 2016
This strain is really good for the daytime. It causes me to feel extremely uplifted and very talkative. I suffer from depression and anxiety, and this strain has quickly become a top strain for my personal needs.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for tsuruchi
Member since 2013
Visual Appearance: Light green with even coloration. Light density of brown sinsemilla. Trichomes golden and globby around buds. 'hairy' frost around bud margins. Physical Consistency: Hard and dense, but nug tears with significant juicyness. Pre-Smoke Odor: Intensely pungent mint and pine lik...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for Mr.Rob
Member since 2015
What happens when you cross 2 world class Sativas? You get this oh so sweet and piney Sour Jack. The smell and taste are incredible. There’s sweet, piney, and diesel all going on at the same time. Great heady uplifting effects that just puts you in a good mood. Recommended for depression, minor ache...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for InSpaceFilmmaker
Member since 2012
Sour Jack is a great strain if you need to get stuff done. It gives a nice high head feeling. Your body is relaxed and comfortable. I recommend this strain for anybody who has OCD or/and depression.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Super Jack
Super Jack
More energeticLeafly flower for Green Ribbon
Green Ribbon
More talkativeLeafly flower for Liberty Haze
Liberty Haze
More popularLeafly flower for Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze
More talkativeLeafly flower for Chernobyl
Chernobyl
More upliftingLeafly flower for Purple Diesel
Purple Diesel
More popularLeafly flower for Green Crack
Green Crack
More popularLeafly flower for Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie
More tingly
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Jack

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sour JackUser uploaded image of Sour JackUser uploaded image of Sour JackUser uploaded image of Sour JackUser uploaded image of Sour JackUser uploaded image of Sour JackUser uploaded image of Sour Jack
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Conspiracy Kush, Starfighter, Sour Jack, Aurora Borealis, and Marionberry Kush
New Strains Alert: Conspiracy Kush, Starfighter, Sour Jack, Aurora Borealis, and Marionberry Kush