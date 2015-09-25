Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The only Indica-dominant that hasn't made me severely unwell! This is definitely one for the ladies as it is excellent for menstruaion nausea and cramps! 100% a menstrual smoke! And it increases your arousal tenfold! My boyfriend likes this strain for more reasons than it helping with his depression...