Skunk 47 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skunk 47.

Reviews

27

Avatar for CypressSkill95
Member since 2018
What a beautiful lime green strain that I would definitely recommend it for night time smoking. Very sedating, relaxing and definitely good for pain, depression and insomnia. 22% and smells delicious
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jackedinpdx
Member since 2014
Nice uplifting high for an indica dominant strain. Has a nice body relaxing sensation
EnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for jackedinpdx
Member since 2014
Really nice relaxing high.
RelaxedTalkative
Avatar for jahoo7
Member since 2016
Has a odd flavor via vaping. Kind of like shaving cream. It's relaxing, but seem like we need to vap a lot to get there.
Relaxed
Avatar for bubiyear
Member since 2016
Cool relaxing effect, not much of a yield since it was auto but still good.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Stravato
Member since 2016
retro. what I remember weed being like when I was younger. stoney.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for AlpacaMyBooty
Member since 2016
The only Indica-dominant that hasn't made me severely unwell! This is definitely one for the ladies as it is excellent for menstruaion nausea and cramps! 100% a menstrual smoke! And it increases your arousal tenfold! My boyfriend likes this strain for more reasons than it helping with his depression...
ArousedFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Smokin420bud
Member since 2013
the Phenotype I grew has a Strong Peach flavor and Big Colas
HappyRelaxed