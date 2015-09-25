ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Skunk 47, offspring of Skunk #1 and AK-47, is a sour-smelling hybrid strain that leans far to the indica side of the family. Bred by World of Seeds Bank, Skunk 47’s parents were selected for pungent aromas and fast flowering cycles. Additionally, Skunk 47 plants have a high resistance to mold and pests. Its indica tendencies come out strong in this strain’s effects, delivering a crushing heaviness perfect for stubborn pain or sleepless nights.

Reviews

28

Show all

Avatar for AgingEnt
Member since 2015
Got this at Old Toby in Chehalis, WA. Check my blog out AgingEnt.com -- Brand: Orgrow Strain: Skunk 47 Indica Potency Analysis: TTL 22.5% THC 0.18% CBD 0.32% THCA 21.6% Harvested: 12/09/2014 Smoked: 06/16/2015 Packaging: 5"x3.5" mylar-back 10mil plastic zip top bag Cost: $12.50/gram (2 gram pa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
A spicy skunky mix that will help your relax and slow thing down.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ElGonzito
Member since 2015
Loved this strain as its great for my diabetic retinopathy and it is good for sleeping. Smells pretty nice with a spicy and earthy smell. got mine from Orgrow and I got one 3.5g bud that had a decent trim job. It had a THC content of 23% and I think .3 cbd.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Smokin420bud
Member since 2013
the Phenotype I grew has a Strong Peach flavor and Big Colas
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Stravato
Member since 2016
retro. what I remember weed being like when I was younger. stoney.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
more
reviews
Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Skunk 47

