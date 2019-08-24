ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 13 reviews

Skunk Ape

Skunk Ape

From an unknown breeder comes Skunk Ape, a cross of Las Vegas Purple Kush and Original Glue. This THC-dominant indica has hashish and coffee aromas with chocolate undertones. Once lit, Skunk Ape gives off earthy and spicy flavors, reminiscent of its kush heritage. Medium-sized buds are deep purple with a thick, frosty coat of trichomes.

13

Lineage

First strain parent
LVPK
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Skunk Ape

