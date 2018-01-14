ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Skunk+
  4. Reviews

Skunk+ reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skunk+.

Reviews

5

Avatar for bobbyjevans
Member since 2015
Great smoke. Took twenty minutes for the head change.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Ripsfromthebong
Member since 2019
Pretty good, smells good. Good high, overall worth it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
How I appreciate this gifted strain I will never be able to thank her enough for introducing me to two of my finest strains Black Domina and Skunk F1 to make a serious contender for my Strain of the Month Skunk + is a new fave that I would really love to have grown in at least one of my gardens. Sh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for CuriousFloyd
Member since 2017
Heavy body buzz and relaxing stress reducer. Ya cant go wrong with a Skunk strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for kerrkush
Member since 2016
Smells and tastes powerful/amazing! Nice and balanced effects, great stress relief. Easy to grow, beautiful plant! Always great genetics by Kannabia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTingly