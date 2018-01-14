ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Skunk+

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 28 products tested with lab partners.

Skunk+

Skunk+ by Kannabia Seed Company is a vigorous indica-dominant cross of Black Domina and Skunk. This fast-flowering strain has been known to finish in seven weeks, and leans on the stable and reliable Black Domina for improved yield and punctuality. Winning 2nd Place Hybrid at the 2017 M.O.M Cup in Vancouver, BC, Skunk+ reeks of cannabis’ archetypal pungence and imbues consumers with a relaxing and clearheaded buzz that is centering and functional. This is one of Kannabia’s fastest flowering strains.  

Reviews

6

Avatar for CuriousFloyd
Member since 2017
Heavy body buzz and relaxing stress reducer. Ya cant go wrong with a Skunk strain.
GigglyRelaxed
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
How I appreciate this gifted strain I will never be able to thank her enough for introducing me to two of my finest strains Black Domina and Skunk F1 to make a serious contender for my Strain of the Month Skunk + is a new fave that I would really love to have grown in at least one of my gardens. Sh...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for kerrkush
Member since 2016
Smells and tastes powerful/amazing! Nice and balanced effects, great stress relief. Easy to grow, beautiful plant! Always great genetics by Kannabia.
HappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Ripsfromthebong
Member since 2019
Pretty good, smells good. Good high, overall worth it
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Skunk+