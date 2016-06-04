ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Slazerbeam reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Slazerbeam.

Reviews

18

Avatar for Hondo13
Member since 2016
Love the slazerbeam. Takes me back to the old days. Happy, heady, droopy eyed, super stoney, perma grin awesomeness. No anxiousness or racy feeling just a happy good high.
feelings
ArousedFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Kr3IM
Member since 2017
just smoked kicks in fairly quick yet acts like a creeper. lemon earthy taste is delightful. trust me this strain does not want a flavored rillo.
feelings
Avatar for Octamo316
Member since 2019
This is a great strain! I can compare it to Jacked Up which was one of my top sativa strains that makes me fully functional. It really gives me a boost of energy and confidence. Great for getting this done in your day or routine.
feelings
Avatar for Madbuds2018
Member since 2019
Shoutout from lakeview shores Medical cannabis grower Oklahoma Great strain it’s your head immediately awesome body high with a very strong sugarcoat
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for TheExorcist
Member since 2017
Great middle of the road strain that will provide energy and relaxation enough to kill stress and pain. The smell was almost non existent but was light and piney with a skunky cheesey funk. The taste however was sweet and musky. I'd definately have it again as I didnt think I got a bud that was gr...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for LotusKai
Member since 2017
While not a bad strain this definitely isn't one of my favorites. At $18 an eighth from Colorado Harvest Company I WAS imptessed with the bud itself. The buds were dense as hell, light green and covered in trichomes. It broke up really well by hand and smoked fairly well, without it being too harsh....
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for UniversalLaw
Member since 2018
Perfection! Clean, long-lasting high, no issues with head discomfort after stacking all day long. Smooth high. Nice job, Telluride Bud Company in Durango, CO!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for HMdoc420
Member since 2017
I want to give this strain a 4.5 I bought it from a Sweet Leaf and the buds were huge. 1/8 nugs in jar and beautiful color and smell. The smell is of some type of berries. It makes my nose tickle. The high is very nice and lasts a while. It for sure is a Sativa and is great for daytime or whenever i...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry