This is a great strain! I can compare it to Jacked Up which was one of my top sativa strains that makes me fully functional. It really gives me a boost of energy and confidence. Great for getting this done in your day or routine.
Great middle of the road strain that will provide energy and relaxation enough to kill stress and pain. The smell was almost non existent but was light and piney with a skunky cheesey funk. The taste however was sweet and musky. I'd definately have it again as I didnt think I got a bud that was gr...
While not a bad strain this definitely isn't one of my favorites. At $18 an eighth from Colorado Harvest Company I WAS imptessed with the bud itself. The buds were dense as hell, light green and covered in trichomes. It broke up really well by hand and smoked fairly well, without it being too harsh....
I want to give this strain a 4.5 I bought it from a Sweet Leaf and the buds were huge. 1/8 nugs in jar and beautiful color and smell. The smell is of some type of berries. It makes my nose tickle. The high is very nice and lasts a while. It for sure is a Sativa and is great for daytime or whenever i...