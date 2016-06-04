ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Slazerbeam

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush, Slazerbeam is loaded with dense, zesty buds. This sweet combo, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., is lemony while exhibiting hints of OG Kush on the inhale. The flower also packs potency, with an average THC content above 20%. Count on latent Haze and Kush effects that ground this 70% sativa with functionally heavy body effects.  

Avatar for mandyjane59
Member since 2018
this is now my favorite strain. I feel so awake and pain free. I feel like everything is perfect in life. even with all the imperfections.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for louierock
Member since 2016
this strain got me to complete a logo and motion graphic for the logo in an hour. very creative great taste and functional.
Creative
Avatar for purpleraven21
Member since 2016
My new favorite. Super energetic and pain free. Felt like my old self.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for AliRoseMeow
Member since 2016
Zoom to the moon heady feeling with non-stop verbal/mental talking with some distinct muscle relief and worry-melting effects
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHungry
Avatar for wedgewoodPRFCTOS
Member since 2015
This strain has great effects. The medical side was incredible at relieving pain and the high helped take my mind off of the situation. Excellent.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Super Lemon Haze
Slazerbeam
