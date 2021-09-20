Slow Lane reviews
September 20, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Slow lane, effects are immediate, it's very expansive, the flavor is smooth you can taste the biscotti. It has a little spiciness to it. It has a mild sweet diesel aroma. You can also smell the spiciness in the buds, maybe a little citrus. About a half a gram in, it really started to take over cerebrally, shortly thereafter a nice body tingle. I put it down a half a gram in. It has lots of resin crystals and trichomes. It is very sticky when you break if you break it with your fingers. When the buds are broken they have an intoxicating aroma. this is an excellent strain. It definitely feels like a hybrid.
M........s
December 10, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Took a few hits and decided to go on a night drive to catch a vibe and ease my mind. After a few laps around the block, I realized that what I thought to be my 2014 challenger was actually an elderly homeless woman. Needless to say, this is the best strain I’ve had within the last 5 years or so.
W........0
January 22, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
I took a bong hit before I seen it or smelled it, right away I asked what is this! It is definitely smooth and tasty on further investigation I enjoyed getting a smell from the jar and the look and feel of the bud is great! Just what I'm looking for in a Bud
J........y
March 1, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sedating high. Every strong
j........7
July 21, 2022
Focused
Happy
I love Slow Lane, though i used the live resin version. amazing taste, extremely potent, and at a great price too!
t........g
October 27, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
Talkative
Picked up a Slow Lane LR cartridge, after getting home I just wanted to taste it so I took a single puff and discovered that it's a peaceful hit. But to my surprise, that single hit, creeped up and took me all the way into Blitz & Chips Brought on a heavy feeling to the eye lids but the the cerebral and creative mental flow was incredibly satisfying to experience. Could easily stay focused on a single string of thoughts for quite a while. The Slow Lane high, honestly feels as if I were riding a wave during a sunset in Hawaii. 10/10.
s........l
November 2, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Slow Lane is a unique strain safe for people with bipolar and schizophrenia who sample on occasion. It packs an Indica power similar to Blue Cheese. This strain is best used before bedtime to help regulate your sleep patterns. It is probably safe to use with most antipsychotics and mood stabilizers.
G........4
September 23, 2023
Anxious
Once again I bought flower labelled Indica, got home and smoked and found it to be more hybrid. Anything with Sativa causes me anxiety. Not suitable for me. I wish there would be more accuracy in labeling, as anyone with PTSD should be wary of sativas, for while they can help with depression, they can also cause serious negative effects for those with PTSD.