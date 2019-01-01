Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A signature strain from West Coast Sunrise, Slurpie crosses Granddaddy Purple, Bubba Kush, and Sherbert. With a few great parents in the mix, Slurpie has a delicious lime and earthy smell that is inviting and intoxicating. The high makes this a fun strain to enjoy with friends after a long day of physical activities.