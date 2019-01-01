ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Slurpie
  • Leafly flower of Slurpie

Hybrid

Slurpie

Slurpie

A signature strain from West Coast Sunrise, Slurpie crosses Granddaddy Purple, Bubba Kush, and Sherbert. With a few great parents in the mix, Slurpie has a delicious lime and earthy smell that is inviting and intoxicating. The high makes this a fun strain to enjoy with friends after a long day of physical activities.

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Slurpie