ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Snow Dog
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Super Snow Dog

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.5 108 reviews

Super Snow Dog

aka Snow Dog, G6

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 108 reviews

Super Snow Dog

Super Snow Dog, also known as Snow Dawg or G6,  is a sativa-dominant strain from the Chemdawg family. This fast-flowering strain has a sweet fruity and citrus aroma, and patients typically choose Super Snow Dog for daytime relief of stress and tension.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

75 people reported 623 effects
Happy 53%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 45%
Energetic 45%
Euphoric 45%
Stress 41%
Depression 40%
Anxiety 32%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 17%
Anxious 12%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

108

Show all

Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
• Smoking Curaleaf's thc-30.35% sativa beauty-bud, Super Snow Dawg, after its (& Curaleaf's) long absence from dispensary's shelves, and I'm happy it's back! After a mere two tokes off my bong, a wave of pure numbing-warmth flowed freely thru my mind & body.. precisely what i needed, when i needed i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for jfu5129
Member since 2015
This is one of my favorite sativa strains. The taste and smell with blow you away. The high is crisp, clear, and long lasting 3-4 hours. This is a Grade A Medical Cannabis Strain, that seems to be very hard to find. I'm a Medical Cannabis patient in both NJ and MI and I always pick up as much as I ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for LostTechnique
Member since 2014
Aroma: Skunk, Coffee, Earthy, sweet Taste: Pungent, Diesel, earthy, coffee, skunk Effect: Nearly instant euphoria, introspective, upbeat, you will fall in love. It starts out with a sensation in the upper cheek bones rather than the eyes, with a slight headband feeling accompanying, and then g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Johnnyneedspotnow
Member since 2016
This strain seems to be a very good for my PTSD. I could smoke this all day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for HighermathCT
Member since 2015
The taste and effects of this medicine are out of this world. D+B Wellness in Bethel, CT is the place to get yours. Ask for Citron T93% Sativa Crunch on the menu and be prepared for a delicious concentrate that soothes the mind and stimulates at the same time. There's even a little pain relieving qu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more reviews
write a review

Find Super Snow Dog nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Snow Dog nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Super Snow Dog
First strain child
Sin City Kush
child
Second strain child
Space Dawg
child

Products with Super Snow Dog

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Super Snow Dog nearby.