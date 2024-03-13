Slushie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Slushie.
Slushie strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Slushie strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
s........2
March 13, 2024
Focused
Tingly
Anxious
So I walk and smoke, and I gotta say I felt it today. Man this is a good strain. I gotta say I did feel waves of anxiety but that’s probably cause I’m an over thinker. Frankly I say this strain is good for body-high enjoyers. Head-high enjoyers might find what they’re looking for cause it’s 50% sativa as well. I definitely felt tingly and it’s good for getting hungry. I smoked at it as a pre roll but I bet it would slap harder as a concentrate. Enjoy if you catch this one folks.
6........6
December 23, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Absolutely exquisite, smooth smoking as well as a creepier type of high. Great for activities
k........4
February 22, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
put my ass to sleep
W........5
September 2, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I feel good. It’s Labor Day so I get a 3 day weekend and I’m just on my couch streaming Bel Air on peacock while my girlfriend cooks me breakfast in her underwear. Buy this sh*t 🪐🪐🪐
o........k
May 11, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Bought an 8th of this from Lazy River for my old man for his birthday, but came across something he really wanted (Blue Dream). This particular strain is Blue Cookies’ (GSC x Blueberry) with ‘Georgia Pie’ (Gelatti x KM11) being sold under their Blue Slushie phenotype and it didn't disappoint for the most part. A wonderful nose of berry is backed up by a sweet cherry effervescent flavor that mellows into a nice herbal flavor as it burns down. The relaxation and mental stimulation that I experienced on this was interesting and hence why it gets four stars as it may not be for everyone to experience two different feelings at once. I got a lot of content creation ideas from this as well as musical inspiration and the zesty session with the wife was stimulating and very pleasurable. Recommend!
t........o
February 2, 2024
Dry mouth
Headache
I smoked multiple bowls and did not feel a thing. Forget physical feelings, that was non existent. Emotional feelings were angry, annoyed, and pissed off at this strain. Stay away.
k........9
June 15, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
nice smooth relaxing strain. it's nice just not a favorite. high is not overly exaggerated making it a sooth active high.