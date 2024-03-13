Bought an 8th of this from Lazy River for my old man for his birthday, but came across something he really wanted (Blue Dream). This particular strain is Blue Cookies’ (GSC x Blueberry) with ‘Georgia Pie’ (Gelatti x KM11) being sold under their Blue Slushie phenotype and it didn't disappoint for the most part. A wonderful nose of berry is backed up by a sweet cherry effervescent flavor that mellows into a nice herbal flavor as it burns down. The relaxation and mental stimulation that I experienced on this was interesting and hence why it gets four stars as it may not be for everyone to experience two different feelings at once. I got a lot of content creation ideas from this as well as musical inspiration and the zesty session with the wife was stimulating and very pleasurable. Recommend!