Slushie
Tropical Slushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Papaya. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropical Slushie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the average price of Tropical Slushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropical Slushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Slushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Slushie strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Slushie strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
Slushie strain reviews8
s........2
March 13, 2024
Focused
Tingly
Anxious
6........6
December 23, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
k........4
February 22, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy