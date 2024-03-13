So I walk and smoke, and I gotta say I felt it today. Man this is a good strain. I gotta say I did feel waves of anxiety but that’s probably cause I’m an over thinker. Frankly I say this strain is good for body-high enjoyers. Head-high enjoyers might find what they’re looking for cause it’s 50% sativa as well. I definitely felt tingly and it’s good for getting hungry. I smoked at it as a pre roll but I bet it would slap harder as a concentrate. Enjoy if you catch this one folks.