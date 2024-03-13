stock photo similar to Slushie
Tropical Slushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Papaya. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropical Slushie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the average price of Tropical Slushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropical Slushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Slushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Slushie strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Creative

Slushie strain helps with

  • Depression
    37% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    12% of people say it helps with Headaches
Slushie strain reviews8

March 13, 2024
So I walk and smoke, and I gotta say I felt it today. Man this is a good strain. I gotta say I did feel waves of anxiety but that’s probably cause I’m an over thinker. Frankly I say this strain is good for body-high enjoyers. Head-high enjoyers might find what they’re looking for cause it’s 50% sativa as well. I definitely felt tingly and it’s good for getting hungry. I smoked at it as a pre roll but I bet it would slap harder as a concentrate. Enjoy if you catch this one folks.
3 people found this helpful
December 23, 2023
Absolutely exquisite, smooth smoking as well as a creepier type of high. Great for activities
2 people found this helpful
February 22, 2024
put my ass to sleep
