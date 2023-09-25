Da*n it man, that's good stuff. Picked up an 1/8th on a whim as part of a special @ JB's. I am not disappointed, I'll tell you what. Opened the bag and skunked up the whole house, wife was pissed 🤣 Kind of a grassy, spicy funk taste. 2 rips of the bong and smacked in the face. Started with a real nice head high, kinda tingly, happy, smiley face, looking goofy kinda thing. Worked into an all over body high then slowly into near couch lock. Who am I kidding Full Couch Lock. Added to my playlist If available, give it a go.