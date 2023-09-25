Smackerz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Smackerz.
Smackerz strain effects
Smackerz strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
c........a
September 25, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
really good for calming down and being centered; definitely helps with depression and anxiety. i usually prefer strains that make me think a little more/boost creativity and im just sitting chilling on smackerz i don’t have a single thought in my head which sometimes, that’s what you need so yk
6........q
December 8, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This strain is not talked about enough!!! It’s a really nice POTENT smoke that 100% gets u smacked. Me and my buddies got a wine/skunk terp profile which we all thought was pretty unique and very enjoyable.
b........g
August 6, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Great Strain I picked it up from Jungle Boys
m........7
November 22, 2024
Da*n it man, that's good stuff. Picked up an 1/8th on a whim as part of a special @ JB's. I am not disappointed, I'll tell you what. Opened the bag and skunked up the whole house, wife was pissed 🤣 Kind of a grassy, spicy funk taste. 2 rips of the bong and smacked in the face. Started with a real nice head high, kinda tingly, happy, smiley face, looking goofy kinda thing. Worked into an all over body high then slowly into near couch lock. Who am I kidding Full Couch Lock. Added to my playlist If available, give it a go.
R........7
July 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Got the bud from Jungle Boys it’s a very chill high. Feel a bit spacey but nothing bad. Could make you tired. Probably good for people with anxiety. Overall I like the strain a lot would recommend.
c........9
September 4, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
dude, where's my car?? lol. fr, I forgot where I left it.
c........0
September 19, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Nice chill feel, real smooth to.
m........0
April 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
chill to smoke outs8de with