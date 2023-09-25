Smackerz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Smackerz.

write a review

Smackerz strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Energetic

Smackerz strain helps with

  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    18% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Smackerz reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 25, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
really good for calming down and being centered; definitely helps with depression and anxiety. i usually prefer strains that make me think a little more/boost creativity and im just sitting chilling on smackerz i don’t have a single thought in my head which sometimes, that’s what you need so yk
12 people found this helpful
December 8, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is not talked about enough!!! It’s a really nice POTENT smoke that 100% gets u smacked. Me and my buddies got a wine/skunk terp profile which we all thought was pretty unique and very enjoyable.
9 people found this helpful
August 6, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Great Strain I picked it up from Jungle Boys
6 people found this helpful
November 22, 2024
Da*n it man, that's good stuff. Picked up an 1/8th on a whim as part of a special @ JB's. I am not disappointed, I'll tell you what. Opened the bag and skunked up the whole house, wife was pissed 🤣 Kind of a grassy, spicy funk taste. 2 rips of the bong and smacked in the face. Started with a real nice head high, kinda tingly, happy, smiley face, looking goofy kinda thing. Worked into an all over body high then slowly into near couch lock. Who am I kidding Full Couch Lock. Added to my playlist If available, give it a go.
3 people found this helpful
July 21, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Got the bud from Jungle Boys it’s a very chill high. Feel a bit spacey but nothing bad. Could make you tired. Probably good for people with anxiety. Overall I like the strain a lot would recommend.
1 person found this helpful
September 4, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
dude, where's my car?? lol. fr, I forgot where I left it.
1 person found this helpful
September 19, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Nice chill feel, real smooth to.
April 2, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
chill to smoke outs8de with

Buy strains with similar effects to Smackerz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...