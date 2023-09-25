stock photo similar to Smackerz
Hybrid

Smackerz

Smackerz is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue and Rozay. This strain is named after its sweet and vibrant flavors that bring the best out of your day. Smackerz is 31.48% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Smackerz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Smackerz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Thunder Canna Strains, Smackerz features flavors like diesel, pine, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Smackerz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Smackerz is a rare and potent strain that can deliver a smooth and uplifting high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Smackerz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Smackerz strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Energetic

Smackerz strain helps with

  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Smackerz strain reviews11

September 25, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
really good for calming down and being centered; definitely helps with depression and anxiety. i usually prefer strains that make me think a little more/boost creativity and im just sitting chilling on smackerz i don’t have a single thought in my head which sometimes, that’s what you need so yk
12 people found this helpful
December 8, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is not talked about enough!!! It’s a really nice POTENT smoke that 100% gets u smacked. Me and my buddies got a wine/skunk terp profile which we all thought was pretty unique and very enjoyable.
9 people found this helpful
August 6, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Great Strain I picked it up from Jungle Boys
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight