Smiling Dog is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the potent Dosi X Lemon Alien Dawg strains. A super joyful bud that will leave you smiling for hours on end, Smiling Dog is the perfect balanced option for a day when you're in a desperate need of a pick-me-up. The high will wash over you quickly, filling you with what's been described as a ‘joyful' warmth that spreads throughout your mind, settling into every nook and cranny with a sense of pure bliss. As your mind lifts, you'll find that your body will begin to settle down into a place of pure ease and relaxation that has you ready to kick back and really enjoy yourself. Thanks to these soothing effects and its high 19-21% average THC level, Smiling Dog is often chosen to treat a variety of patients with conditions including chronic stress or anxiety, depression or mood swings, chronic pain and arthritis. This bud has a sweet and citrusy lemon cookie flavor with a pleasantly sugary exhale that will leave you smiling. The aroma is very similar, with a sugary lemon cookie overtone accented by hints of spicy black pepper and citrus blossoms. Smiling Dog buds have long, grape-shaped minty green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and tiny, sparkling white crystal trichomes.